NULS Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $48.83 million and $17.01 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00134174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00151449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.76 or 0.99470895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00798398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

