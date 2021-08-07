NXM Market Capitalization Tops $759.19 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $118.44 or 0.00267294 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $759.19 million and $9,439.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00054744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00847871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00099727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00040568 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,905,469 coins and its circulating supply is 6,410,096 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

