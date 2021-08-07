OctoFi Achieves Market Cap of $9.86 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $12.37 or 0.00027970 BTC on popular exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and $275,503.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.00850443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00099483 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00040438 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.