Omnitude Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $519,925.81 and approximately $520,125.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.16 or 0.00852625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00099534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00040589 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

