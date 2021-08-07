Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

OTIC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 145,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.00. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Get Otonomy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.