Pangolin Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $21.17 million and $647,181.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00134174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00151449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.76 or 0.99470895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00798398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars.

