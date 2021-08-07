Phala Network Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001758 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $141.72 million and $41.94 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

