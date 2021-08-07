Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,938. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PIRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.