Pizza Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $3,648.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001462 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006981 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.78 or 0.01179839 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars.

