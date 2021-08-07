Playcent (PCNT) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $2.25 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00054850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00851226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00099810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00040537 BTC.

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars.

