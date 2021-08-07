Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%.

NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.16. 112,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,033. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $200.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Potbelly stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 149.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Potbelly worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

