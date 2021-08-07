PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.78. 374,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,352. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.39.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

