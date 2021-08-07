Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%.

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $7.10 on Friday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,823. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

