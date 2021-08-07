Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%.

NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.11. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,888 shares of company stock worth $245,974. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

