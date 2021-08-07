RAI Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.79 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $33.47 million and $9.79 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00149961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,231.72 or 0.99824424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.86 or 0.00798618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

