Rakon (RKN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $916,676.00

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rakon coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $140.88 million and approximately $916,676.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rakon Coin Profile

RKN is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Rakon Coin Trading

