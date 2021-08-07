Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.49. 481,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.52.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $468,281.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.