Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 1-Day Volume Tops $59,048.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $59,048.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,012.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.33 or 0.07028314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.22 or 0.01295580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.46 or 0.00346405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00135198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.55 or 0.00598811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00342666 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00298521 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

