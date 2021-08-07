Redd Market Capitalization Tops $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,251.95 or 0.99828416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00031404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00072868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000832 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010710 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

