Rupee (RUP) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $56,394.50 and $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00062665 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

