ShipChain Trading Down 37.5% Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $402,826.99 and $275.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00054744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00847871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00099727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00040568 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

