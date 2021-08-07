SKALE Network Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $357.75 million and $51.84 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00848639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00099729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00040578 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

