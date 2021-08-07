Snetwork Price Up 39.4% This Week (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Snetwork has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $128,009.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.00850443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00099483 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00040438 BTC.

SNET is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 233,818,885 coins. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html . Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

