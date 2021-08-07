SnowSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $359,845.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $359,845.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $8.71 or 0.00019680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00151308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,237.19 or 1.00003443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.46 or 0.00801301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,655 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

