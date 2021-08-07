Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Tops $0.0566 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $69.13 million and approximately $27.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

