stETH (Lido) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $160.66 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $160.66 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,075.06 or 0.06981524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00134325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00153051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,005.33 or 0.99908393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.65 or 0.00800653 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 745,845 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.