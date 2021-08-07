StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $458,143.32 and approximately $125.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,661,317,431 coins and its circulating supply is 17,248,123,077 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

