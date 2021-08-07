Synthetix Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $189.64 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $10.28 or 0.00023357 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00847927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00099525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040330 BTC.

About Synthetix

SNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

