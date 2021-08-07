The Force Protocol (FOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.00351243 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000879 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000558 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

