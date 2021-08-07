The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. 8,788,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,758. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

