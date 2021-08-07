The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Earnings Results

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The Manitowoc updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MTW stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. 303,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $881.92 million, a PE ratio of -60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.45. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

