The Sandbox (SAND) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $274.57 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $455.43 million and $274.57 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006981 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $522.78 or 0.01179839 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

