Tierion (TNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $48,568.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.16 or 0.00852625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00099534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00040589 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

TNT is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

