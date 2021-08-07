Titan Coin (TTN) Price Up 86.9% This Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 73.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $318.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 86.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006230 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007306 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 180.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

