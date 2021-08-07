Travala.com (AVA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.13 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $117.32 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00005332 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00132383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00151772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.58 or 1.00009416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.66 or 0.00801269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,992,876 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

