TrueFi 1-Day Volume Tops $51.70 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. TrueFi has a market cap of $63.37 million and approximately $51.70 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 178.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.16 or 0.00852625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00099534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00040589 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

