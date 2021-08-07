TurtleNetwork Price Up 76.2% Over Last Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $14.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 76.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

