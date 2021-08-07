Utrust (UTK) Trading Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $131.58 million and $14.62 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00054850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00851226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00099810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00040537 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

