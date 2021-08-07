Verasity (VRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $76.13 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $76.13 million and approximately $35.77 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.20 or 0.00247999 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,317,518,896 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

