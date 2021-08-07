VouchForMe Hits Market Capitalization of $218,914.38 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $218,914.38 and approximately $139.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00054850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00851226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00099810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00040537 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

