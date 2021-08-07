WazirX Price Hits $1.19 (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $378.99 million and $51.88 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00132043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00150504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,336.08 or 0.99778675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.66 or 0.00800405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

