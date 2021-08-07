Wings Price Reaches $0.0494 on Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $21,223.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

