Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Reaches $66.02 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $66.02 or 0.00148934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $110.71 million and $24.50 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00054901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00851800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00099810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

