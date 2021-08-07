XTRABYTES Price Up 22.2% This Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.33 million and $484.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

