Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading 42.1% Higher Over Last Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $4.99 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00149961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,231.72 or 0.99824424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.86 or 0.00798618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

