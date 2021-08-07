YOU COIN One Day Volume Reaches $725,153.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $3.06 million and $725,153.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00054744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00847871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00099727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00040568 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

