Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. ADTRAN reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,663,000 after buying an additional 177,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after buying an additional 1,742,872 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 28.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 306,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,064,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 65,560 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADTN traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 579,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,035. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

