Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Announce -$1.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 261.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.61) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $17.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,415. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

