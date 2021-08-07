Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.85. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:AEL traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. 384,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,645. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 16.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.