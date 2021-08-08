$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKCC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 546,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $301.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.